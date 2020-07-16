Tradiebot Launches in USA

Tradiebot Industries, the Australia-based immersive technology company, announced the establishment of its American trading arm Tradiebot Inc. The U.S. group was founded with the support of its American-based legal partners Polsinelli and newly formed executive team consisting of Beth Rutter and Michael LoPrete.

The move will allow for a number of collaborations with industry, training bodies and associations with a strong focus on digital training, augmented information platforms and virtual technology environments targeting the current and future workforce across the collision repair industry and its many stakeholders.

“What a proud moment to see the Tradiebot brand grow and establish within