Tony Core Named Director of Sales & Marketing at IAA UK

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) announced Tony Core has joined IAA as UK Director of Sales & Marketing, reporting to Steve Hankins, UK Managing Director for IAA.

Insurance Auto Auctions logoCore has more than fifteen years’ industry experience and joins IAA from Chief Rentals, the leading provider of niche and specialist vehicle hire to the UK insurance industry. During his time at Chief Rentals, he secured contracts with many of the UK’s largest motor insurers and specialist motor insurers. Before working in the insurance supply chain, Core held management positions with several major FMCG companies including Unilever, Kellogg’s, Scottish & Newcastle and Bass Brewers.

