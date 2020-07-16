Jeff Peevy Named VP Technical Products, Programs and Services at I-CAR

The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR) announced the addition of Jeff Peevy, AMAM, to its executive leadership team as Vice President – Technical Products, Programs & Services.

In this new role, which becomes effective at the end of July, Peevy will spearhead the strategic development and growth of all I-CAR curriculum and technical relations efforts while leveraging his more than 20+ years of executive management experience in the industry. Most recently, Peevy served as President of the Automotive Management Institute (AMI) since 2015, and as the 2019-2020 Chairman of the Collision Industry Conference (CIC).

Peevy was previously senior