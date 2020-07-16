Dick Schoonover, Longtime Minnesota Shop Owner and ASA Board Member Passes Away

Dick Schoonover, of Woodbury, Minn. passed away on July 9, at age 84. Schoonover, who was active in the collision repair industry since the 1950s. After high school, Dick went to work for his Dad, Chuck, at the family business-Schoonover Auto Rebuild, taking it over in the mid 1960’s after Chuck’s early passing.

He was active with numerous industry organizations. Schoonover served on the collision operations committee and national board of the Automotive Service Association (ASA) as well as its Minnesota affiliate. Schoonover’s involvement with collision repair associations goes back