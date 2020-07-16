Collision Repair Length of Rental Up Slightly in the U.S. During Second Quarter Compared to 2019

As the impact of pandemic response took hold in April, length of rental increased substantially. May and June, however, were down.

The past three months have been interesting, to say the least, so it comes as no surprise that average Length of Rental (LOR) in the U.S. during the second quarter of 2020 should follow suit.

In April, Enterprise analyzed the impacts of COVID-19 on LOR as most states saw significant increases year-over-year due to disruptions in claims and repair processes and in customers’ daily lives. In May, we saw a significant decrease in LOR, both from the previous month