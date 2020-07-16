ASE Summer Registration and Test Centers Open

ASE test centers are open and registration for the summer testing window for more than 54 certification tests is available through September 30.

To help ensure the protection of its employees and test takers, and to remain in compliance with governmental mandates and recommendations from the CDC and WHO, Prometric test centers have enacted safety practices throughout the testing process and are following local government guidelines. It is recommended that automotive professionals coordinate testing with their employers and review the safety measures that Prometric has put in place.

Registration is available online.

Those who register for an ASE test will