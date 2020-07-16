CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / ASE Summer Registration and Test Centers Open

ASE Summer Registration and Test Centers Open

By Leave a Comment

ASE test centers are open and registration for the summer testing window for more than 54 certification tests is available through September 30.

ASETo help ensure the protection of its employees and test takers, and to remain in compliance with governmental mandates and recommendations from the CDC and WHO, Prometric test centers have enacted safety practices throughout the testing process and are following local government guidelines. It is recommended that automotive professionals coordinate testing with their employers and review the safety measures that Prometric has put in place.

Registration is available online.

Those who register for an ASE test will

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey