Mike Jackson to Resume Role as CEO of AutoNation

Board approves new contract for Jackson to continue as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer April 2022.

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) announced that the company and its Board of Directors have entered into a contract with Mike Jackson as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, through April 12, 2022. It is the intent of the company to name a successor in early 2022. Jackson will retire from AutoNation upon the appointment of the new Chief Executive Officer.

AutoNation logoCheryl Miller has decided not to return from her leave of absence, and has resigned as of July 14. She has also resigned from the Board

