Chris Abraham Named CEO at Chilton Auto Body

Chilton Auto Body, with 12 collision repair locations in the San Francisco Bay Area of California, announced the hiring of two industry leaders and other organizational changes to support the expansion of the business.

Chris Abraham has been named CEO, Charlie Rich has been named Vice President, Business Development and James Burbank has been promoted to Vice President, Operations.

“These two key additions and the promotion of James are part of my commitment to continue building a first class team that will lead the Company into its next phase of growth and opportunity,” said Mike Chilton, owner. “Chris, Charlie and