CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Chris Abraham Named CEO at Chilton Auto Body

Chris Abraham Named CEO at Chilton Auto Body

By Leave a Comment

Chilton Auto Body, with 12 collision repair locations in the San Francisco Bay Area of California, announced the hiring of two industry leaders and other organizational changes to support the expansion of the business.

Chris Abraham has been named CEO, Charlie Rich has been named Vice President, Business Development and James Burbank has been promoted to Vice President, Operations.

Chilton Auto Body“These two key additions and the promotion of James are part of my commitment to continue building a first class team that will lead the Company into its next phase of growth and opportunity,” said Mike Chilton, owner. “Chris, Charlie and

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey