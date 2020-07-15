CCC Reports Repairable Appraisals Down 25% in June Compared to Last Year in U.S.

While down, the June result shows significant improvement over May. Early July results show reversal in areas with surge in coronavirus cases.

According to CCC Auto Claims Snapshot for June, the number of repairable appraisals continued to improve in June as the economy reopened.

According to the report, repairable appraisal counts were down 25.7% in June compared to last year, an improvement from the 34.5% decline report in May 2020. Overall, second quarter repairable appraisal counts were down 35.0%, with every state registering a decline from last year.

Some states, such as South Dakota, have seen increases in comprehensive