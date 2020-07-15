CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / CCC Reports Repairable Appraisals Down 25% in June Compared to Last Year in U.S.

CCC Reports Repairable Appraisals Down 25% in June Compared to Last Year in U.S.

By Leave a Comment

While down, the June result shows significant improvement over May. Early July results show reversal in areas with surge in coronavirus cases.

According to CCC Auto Claims Snapshot for June, the number of repairable appraisals continued to improve in June as the economy reopened.

According to the report, repairable appraisal counts were down 25.7% in June compared to last year, an improvement from the 34.5% decline report in May 2020. Overall, second quarter repairable appraisal counts were down 35.0%, with every state registering a decline from last year.

June 2020 Repairable Appraisals

Some states, such as South Dakota, have seen increases in comprehensive

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey