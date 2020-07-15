Brad Willen Named Executive VP at Original One Parts

Original One Parts announced that industry veteran Brad Willen has joined their senior management team, serving as Executive VP. Willen will be responsible for global supply chain, as well playing a leadership role during the company’s anticipated growth.

“Brad has a proven track record of managing growth through quality and innovation,” said Wade Hilburn, CEO of Original One Parts. “As Original One Parts is poised for accelerated growth since our recent acquisition, Brad will be a valued part of our management team.”

In 1990, Willen joined his family business Triplett