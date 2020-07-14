CSN Collision Centres and 1Collision Network to Merge

Combined group will include 240 locations in North America.

CSN Collision Centres and 1Collision Network announced the merger of their business operations. The agreement will allow the organizations to offer a unified collision repair experience and claims management solution to the driving public and insurance industry throughout Canada and the United States.

The combined CSN and 1Collision footprint now spans 240 locations across North America, with network revenue of over CA$750 million ($551 million).

Day-to-day operations in the United States and Canada will continue to be led by Jim Keller, 1Collision President, and Flavio Battilana, COO, CSN Collision Centres, respectively,