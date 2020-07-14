CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / CSN Collision Centres and 1Collision Network to Merge

CSN Collision Centres and 1Collision Network to Merge

By Leave a Comment

Combined group will include 240 locations in North America.

CSN Collision Centres and 1Collision Network announced the merger of their business operations. The agreement will allow the organizations to offer a unified collision repair experience and claims management solution to the driving public and insurance industry throughout Canada and the United States.

CSN logoThe combined CSN and 1Collision footprint now spans 240 locations across North America, with network revenue of over CA$750 million ($551 million).

Day-to-day operations in the United States and Canada will continue to be led by Jim Keller, 1Collision President, and Flavio Battilana, COO, CSN Collision Centres, respectively,

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey