Collision Repair Education Foundation July 25 Virtual Golf Fundraiser Features GoldenTee Home Arcade Unit Grand Prize

One lucky participant of the Collision Repair Education Foundation’s July 25th virtual golf fundraiser will win a GoldenTee home arcade unit and 42” TV, sponsored by Enterprise, and valued at over $4,000. You can join from the comfort of your couch, no golf skill needed, and support raised helps high school/college collision programs and students.

Registration and more information about the virtual golf fundraiser in available online.

The online event will take the place of the annual CREF summer golf outing, which was scheduled in Philadelphia that was cancelled along with other meetings taking place that week. Through a $25