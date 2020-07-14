CARSTAR Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Missouri

CARSTAR announced the addition of CARSTAR Porter’s Kearney Body Shop, an 8,000 sq. ft. facility located at 104 W. Main Street, in Kearney, Mo,. to its network of independently owned collision repair facilities,

Owner Aaron Porter grew up in the collision repair industry, much like his father, who opened his own facility in 1982. Purchasing the repair center from his dad in 2015, Aaron has been able to grow his business already, with the goal to continue growth.

“Ironically, my father once worked for the first CARSTAR owner, Bill Wicklund in Overland Park, so I have always known about the