Texas Auto Body Trade Show Cancelled

In an email, the Auto Body Association of Texas (ABAT) announced it has cancelled the 2020 Texas Auto Body Trade Show that was scheduled for Sept 18-19 in Irving, Texas. The association plans to resume the event next September.

Jill Tuggle, executive director of ABAT explained in the email, “We have been closely monitoring the situation and felt that this was the best thing for ABAT, its members, speakers and exhibitors. We are excited to host some smaller regional events in the fall as well as a few educational meetings. We are also already making plans for next year’s show