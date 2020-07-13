CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Texas Auto Body Trade Show Cancelled

Texas Auto Body Trade Show Cancelled

By Leave a Comment

In an email, the Auto Body Association of Texas (ABAT) announced it has cancelled the 2020 Texas Auto Body Trade Show that was scheduled for Sept 18-19 in Irving, Texas. The association plans to resume the event next September.

2019 Texas Auto Body Trade ShowJill Tuggle, executive director of ABAT explained in the email, “We have been closely monitoring the situation and felt that this was the best thing for ABAT, its members, speakers and exhibitors. We are excited to host some smaller regional events in the fall as well as a few educational meetings. We are also already making plans for next year’s show

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey