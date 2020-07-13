OEConnection Acquires NuGenIT

OEConnection (OEC) announced today that it has acquired NuGenIT, Inc., a software company specializing in body shop and collision industry optimization tools. NuGenIT will add collision repair industry expertise to augment OEC’s growing collision business.

Headquartered in Kansas City, NuGenIT provides information management tools including integrated workflow applications for collision repairs, and data mining and reporting capabilities for the collision and insurance industries.

“We very much look forward to this partnership and are pleased to welcome NuGenIT to the OEC family. NuGenIT brings high quality collision market solutions and repair expertise that will help expand our value to the collision