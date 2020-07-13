Evan Daniels Named Director of Arizona Department of Insurance and Financial Institutions

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced the appointment of Evan Daniels as the new director of the Arizona Department of Insurance and Financial Institutions. Daniels currently serves as the Unit Chief Counsel of the Technology, Innovation and Privacy Unit at the Office of the Arizona Attorney General.

“As an expert in state and federal law, Evan has extensive experience in managing and leading staff, as well as in the fields of contract development, consumer protection, data privacy, and more,” said Governor Ducey. “Through his time at the Attorney General’s Office, Evan has spearheaded the state’s innovative regulatory approach to fintech that’s