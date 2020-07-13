Classic Collision Acquires Collision Repair Center in Miami

The new location is the multiple shop operator’s ninth in South Florida and 36th overall.
Classic Collision, LLC., the Atlanta, Ga.-based multiple collision repair facility operator, announced that is has acquired a new facility in Miami, Fla. H&M Auto Body has served the Miami Dade and Coral Gables communities for more than 25 years. The new center is Classic Collision’s 9th South Florida location and the firm now operates 36 stores in Georgia, Florida, Alabama, and South Carolina.
With this acquisition, H&M Auto Body will be known as Classic Collision Coral Gables and expands Classic Collision’s coverage from Palm Beach
