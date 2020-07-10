NOVUS Glass Adds First Mobile Franchise in Canada

Daryll O’Keefe, Regional Vice President for Fix Network Ontario, announced that Steve Ramdan and Brian Ganase are the first franchise strategic partners to offer auto glass repair and replacement services using the NOVUS Glass mobile van. The fully equipped NOVUS van is prepared to handle any repair or replacement needs customers may have wherever they are.

“In today’s reality there is a real need for our service as it’s becoming harder and harder for people to leave work or their families to make appointments,” said Ganase.

“Being in the automotive industry this seemed like the right fit for me and