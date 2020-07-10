HD Repair Forum to Host Webinar July 16

Topics include Automated Trucking and HD Collision Repair Industry Survey

The HD Repair Forum will host a two-part online program next Thursday, July 16, that provides insight on the most current technology in today’s heavy trucks and what challenges the industry will face. The program will also present the results from a recent survey of the HD collision repair industry.

The first half of episode 1 features 2nd Vice Chair of the American Trucking Association’s Automated Driving Study Group, Richard Bishop. His expertise in vehicle automation will provide attendees with insight on Robots on the Road: An Outlook for Automated