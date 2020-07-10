Gas Consumption Was Up Leading into July 4 Holiday Weekend

Four week moving average of gas supplied to the U.S. market is now down less than 13% compared to last year.

More good news on the economy as data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed gasoline consumption was up for the week ending July 3 after a less than 1% decrease the previous week. For the week ending July 3 gasoline consumption was up 2.4% compared to the previous week. During the previous week ending June 26, gasoline consumption had been down just 0.5% compared to an increase of 9.4% for the week ending June 19. Gasoline consumption