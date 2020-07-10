Auto Care Association Extends Deadline to July 31 for Education Awards Submissions

The Auto Care Association announced it is extending the submission deadline for the 2020 awards recognizing excellence in education. These awards include the Mort Schwartz Excellence in Education Award and the Auto Care Career & Education (ACE) Award.

The new deadline for award submissions is July 31.

Each year these awards are given to individuals and companies demonstrating excellence in the auto care industry through leadership in education. Now more than ever it is imperative to celebrate industry achievements.

The ACE Award recognizes auto care companies dedicated to excellence in education. In acknowledgement of our industry’s ability to adapt and