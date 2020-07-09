Women’s Industry Network Hosting July 14 Webinar

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN), will be sponsoring its next virtual event, The 411 on WIN, an informative webinar on Tuesday, July 14, from 1 – 2 p.m. (EDT) where prospective members can learn about WIN, and new members can learn how to get more involved in the organization.

Registration for the July 14 WIN event is available online.

“Join us for this special look at how WIN works, what we’re up to, and ways you can engage with our organization,” says Liz Stein, WIN Executive Committee Secretary. “We’ll also be announcing our 2021 Annual Conference location! Our current