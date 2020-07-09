VeriFacts Automotive Announces Partnership with the CARS Cooperative

VeriFacts Automotive announced that it had been selected as the provider of independent, third-party collision repair business coaching, evaluation and verification services for the CARS Cooperative and its members.
Through the partnership, CARS Cooperative members will receive special pricing on new services with VeriFacts Automotive, including:
- Third-party, independent in-shop review and quality calibration to help collision repair facilities improve repair quality and process efficiency
- Technicians receive customized on-the-job evaluation and coaching
- Repair Clinics on key industry processes and advancements
- Review of the shop’s equipment, processes and training credentials to better meet the needs of OEM certifications and vehicle technology
