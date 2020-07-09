Canadian Collision Industry Forum Plans Virtual Event October 7-8

The Canadian Collision Industry Forum announced that due to ongoing concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, its fall meeting, originally planned for September 24-25 in Vancouver, B.C., will instead be a virtual experience on October 7-8.
According to the organizers, attendees will be able to network in virtual spaces via text, audio and video chat; attend conferences and workshops; ask questions to speakers and sponsors, all from the comfort of their home or office.
Additional details about the event will be posted online as they become available.
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.