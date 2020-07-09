CollisionWeek

Canadian Collision Industry Forum Plans Virtual Event October 7-8

The Canadian Collision Industry Forum announced that due to ongoing concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, its fall meeting, originally planned for September 24-25 in Vancouver, B.C., will instead be a virtual experience on October 7-8.

CCIF logoAccording to the organizers, attendees will be able to network in virtual spaces via text, audio and video chat; attend conferences and workshops; ask questions to speakers and sponsors, all from the comfort of their home or office.

Additional details about the event will be posted online as they become available.

