IADA Hosting Auto Appraiser Summit Webinar July 24

The Independent Auto Damage Appraisers’ Association (IADA) announced it will be hosting the first ever Auto Appraiser Summit on July 24, 2020 at 2 p.m. (EDT).
Registration for the event is available online.
This event will feature leaders from around our industry giving presentations on the newest technology, the latest education, modern tools and platforms for appraisers, everything you need to be on the cutting edge of the appraisal industry!
Scheduled presentations include:
- The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE)
- The Inter-Industry Conference for Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR)
- Collision Industry Conference chairman Jeff Peevy
- ClaimLeader
- Diminished Value Claims by
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.