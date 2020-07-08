IADA Hosting Auto Appraiser Summit Webinar July 24

The Independent Auto Damage Appraisers’ Association (IADA) announced it will be hosting the first ever Auto Appraiser Summit on July 24, 2020 at 2 p.m. (EDT).

Registration for the event is available online.

This event will feature leaders from around our industry giving presentations on the newest technology, the latest education, modern tools and platforms for appraisers, everything you need to be on the cutting edge of the appraisal industry!

Scheduled presentations include: