Collision Repair Industry Cautious on SEMA Attendance in Face of Pandemic Safety Concerns

Over half of collision repair industry respondents to our survey said they were likely not or definitely not planning to attend this year’s event and the meetings surrounding it due to safety concerns.

The majority of collision repair industry participants, insurers and suppliers who responded to a CollisionWeek survey on their plans to attend SEMA, and the many meetings and training opportunities surrounding the November event in Las Vegas, Nev., say they likely or definitely will not attend this year.

As several industry trade shows and events that were scheduled this year have gone virtual, been rescheduled or cancelled this

