Allstate Acquires National General

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) announced it will acquire National General Holdings Corporation for approximately $4 billion in cash, or $34.50 per share. The transaction is expected to close in early 2021, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

“Acquiring National General accelerates Allstate’s strategy to increase market share in personal property-liability and significantly expands our independent agent distribution,” said Tom Wilson, Chair, President and CEO. “The acquisition increases personal lines premiums by $4.0 billion and market share by over 1 percentage point to 10%. National General’s business and technology platforms will be utilized to further strengthen Allstate’s