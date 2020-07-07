Steven Chapman Named to Axalta Board of Directors

CollisionWeek

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) announced that Steven M. Chapman has been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective as of July 21. Chapman will serve on the Company’s Audit and Environment, Health, Safety & Sustainability Committees.

Steven Chapman, Group Vice President – China and Russia at Cummins Inc., will join the Axalta Board of Directors on July 21.

“I’m pleased to welcome Steve to our Board of Directors,” said Mark Garrett, Axalta’s Board Chair. “He brings extensive China and emerging markets experience from his long and distinguished career at Cummins Inc., a global Fortune 500 manufacturing leader. Axalta continues

