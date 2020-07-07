Rhode Island Reinstitutes Requirements for Physical Inspection of Collision Repair Claims Following Reopening

Insurance regulator will resume enforcement of regulations requiring physical inspections on claims over $2500.

The Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation Insurance Division announced it will resume enforcement of physical inspection requirements that had been paused in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. On July 1, the Division updated its Bulletin Number 2020-2 that had paused enforcement of requirements that insurers conduct physical inspections on claims where the damage is estimated to exceed $2500.

In 2019, the Rhode Island legislature passed companion bills that amended and expanded the definitions of unfair claims practices committed by insurers with regard to physical