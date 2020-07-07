Gas Consumption Down Slightly for Week Ending June 26

While week-on-week deliveries were down, the four week moving average of gas supplied to the U.S. market is now down less than 16% compared to 2019.

Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed gasoline consumption was down slightly for the week ending June 26 after a large increase the previous week. For the week ending June 26 gasoline consumption was down 0.5% compared to the previous week. During previous week ending June 19, gasoline consumption had been up 9.4% and the week ending June 12 showed a small 0.4% decline. Gasoline consumption has increased nine of the last