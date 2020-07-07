Asbury Automotive Group Acquires Park Place Dealerships Including Two Collision Repair Centers

CollisionWeek

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) announced the acquisition of Park Place Dealerships, one of the country’s largest luxury dealer groups for $685 million of goodwill and approximately $50 million for parts, fixed assets, and leaseholds, excluding vehicle inventory.

Asbury Automotive logoThe operating assets to be acquired include 12 new vehicle franchises, all of which are located in the attractive Dallas/Fort Worth market: 3 Mercedes-Benz, 3 Sprinter, 2 Lexus, 1 Jaguar and 1 Land Rover, 1 Porsche, and 1 Volvo. The acquisition will also include the Park Place auto auction and two collision centers, including Park Place BodyWerks in Dallas and Fort Worth.

