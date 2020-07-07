Asbury Automotive Group Acquires Park Place Dealerships Including Two Collision Repair Centers

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) announced the acquisition of Park Place Dealerships, one of the country’s largest luxury dealer groups for $685 million of goodwill and approximately $50 million for parts, fixed assets, and leaseholds, excluding vehicle inventory.

The operating assets to be acquired include 12 new vehicle franchises, all of which are located in the attractive Dallas/Fort Worth market: 3 Mercedes-Benz, 3 Sprinter, 2 Lexus, 1 Jaguar and 1 Land Rover, 1 Porsche, and 1 Volvo. The acquisition will also include the Park Place auto auction and two collision centers, including Park Place BodyWerks in Dallas and Fort Worth.