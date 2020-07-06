OSHA Releases Frequently Asked Questions and Answers On Worker Safety During the Coronavirus Pandemic

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has published frequently asked questions and answers to help protect workers from exposure to the coronavirus.

“OSHA developed these FAQs based on inquiries received from the public,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Labor for Occupational Safety and Health Loren Sweatt. “OSHA is committed to giving employers and workers the information they need to work safely in this rapidly changing situation.”

The FAQs provide guidance to employers and employees about topics such as the best practices to prevent the spread of infection during the coronavirus pandemic, workers’ rights to express concerns about workplace conditions, testing for the coronavirus, worker training and returning to work.

These FAQs are the latest effort by OSHA to educate and protect America’s workers and employers during the coronavirus pandemic. OSHA has also published Guidance on Preparing Workplaces for COVID-19, and more recently, Guidance on Returning to Work to assist employers reopening non-essential businesses and their employees resuming operations and reopening workplaces during the evolving coronavirus pandemic.