Nationwide Insurance Completes Transition to Independent Agency Model

On July 1, Nationwide completed its 18-month transition to operate as a fully independent agency carrier. More than 99% of the company’s formerly captive agents will transition to Nationwide’s independent agency channel and continue partnering with the company.

Since the company made the announcement to transition to a fully independent model in 2018, new written premium driven by independent agents has increased 35%. Nationwide boasts more than 11,000 independent agents across the country that sell personal lines, commercial lines, agribusiness, excess and surplus and financial services solutions. Nationwide has worked with independent agents since 1929.

This transition comes at