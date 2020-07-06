CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Longtime ASA Washington Representative Don Randall Passes Away

Longtime ASA Washington Representative Don Randall Passes Away

By Leave a Comment

Don Randall, the former Automotive Service Association (ASA) Washington  D.C. Attorney passed away June 22. Randall represented the association on important legislative matters for two decades until the 1990s.

Don Randall testifying before the U.S. Congress in 1988. Randall passed away June 22, 2020.

Born in Lyons, Ga., the son of Foy Clifford and Annie Mae Autrey Randall, Randall graduated from the Walter F. George School of Law, Mercer University in 1955. He served in the U.S. Army 1955-1961, acting as Aide-de-Camp to the Chief Signal Officer of the Army. He was an Army aviator, and served with distinction in

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey