Longtime ASA Washington Representative Don Randall Passes Away

Don Randall, the former Automotive Service Association (ASA) Washington D.C. Attorney passed away June 22. Randall represented the association on important legislative matters for two decades until the 1990s.
Born in Lyons, Ga., the son of Foy Clifford and Annie Mae Autrey Randall, Randall graduated from the Walter F. George School of Law, Mercer University in 1955. He served in the U.S. Army 1955-1961, acting as Aide-de-Camp to the Chief Signal Officer of the Army. He was an Army aviator, and served with distinction in
