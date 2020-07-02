John Roth Appointed Global VP of Customer Care and Aftersales at GM

General Motors announced the appointment of John Roth, 51, as global vice president, Customer Care and Aftersales, effective Tuesday, September 1. Roth has been president and managing director of GM’s Africa and Middle East operations since June 1, 2018. He will report to Barry Engle, GM executive vice president and president, GM North America.

GM’s Customer Care and Aftersales business, which is based in Grand Blanc, Mich., supplies replacement parts for GM vehicle brands and non-GM vehicles under the ACDelco and GM Genuine Parts