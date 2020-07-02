Coalition Formed to Expand Consumer Choice and Vehicle Data Access in Collision Repair

Group currently includes Allstate, ABPA, CAPA and LKQ Corporation.

The Consumer Access to Repair (CAR) Coalition formally launched July 1 by calling on Congress to explore expanded consumer choice over their personal vehicle data. The CAR Coalition is a group of independent automotive parts and repair companies, associations and insurers dedicated to preserving and protecting consumer choice, transparency, and affordability in the post collision repair market. The membership currently includes Allstate Insurance, the Automotive Body Parts Association (ABPA), the Certified Automotive Parts Association (CAPA) and the LKQ Corporation.

In a letter to the House Energy and Commerce Committee and the