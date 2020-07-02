Australia’s Suncorp Launches Photo Appraisal Technology

An initiative launched in June by Suncorp’s Motor Claims team seeks to further improve customers’ claims experience. Customer Vehicle Image Capture (CVIC) gives selected customers the ability to upload images of their damaged vehicle immediately via a secured link using their smartphone.

Once submitted, images are instantly accessible by the allocated repairer – meaning they can view the damage, plan out the repair process and in some cases even pre-order required parts prior to the vehicle actually arriving on site, leading to increased efficiencies and faster repair times.

“Suncorp continues to embrace technology and has recently fast-tracked a number of