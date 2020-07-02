CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Australia’s Suncorp Launches Photo Appraisal Technology

Australia’s Suncorp Launches Photo Appraisal Technology

By Leave a Comment

An initiative launched in June by Suncorp’s Motor Claims team seeks to further improve customers’ claims experience. Customer Vehicle Image Capture (CVIC) gives selected customers the ability to upload images of their damaged vehicle immediately via a secured link using their smartphone.

Suncorp logoOnce submitted, images are instantly accessible by the allocated repairer – meaning they can view the damage, plan out the repair process and in some cases even pre-order required parts prior to the vehicle actually arriving on site, leading to increased efficiencies and faster repair times.

 “Suncorp continues to embrace technology and has recently fast-tracked a number of

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey