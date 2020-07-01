Wesco Group Acquires East Bay Color Service

Wesco Group, the paint, body and equipment distributor in the western U.S. and Canada, announced that East Bay Color Service has joined the Wesco family of companies.

East Bay Color Service has been serving customers in the Bay Area out of its San Jose, Calif. location since 1948.

“We are excited to welcome East Bay customers and employees to the Wesco organization. This will expand our footprint in California further west into the Bay Area, and we look forward to continuing our many growth initiatives in the California market with East Bay as part of the team,” said Lloyd White,