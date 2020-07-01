Property Damage Appraisers Forecasts Insurance Companies Will Outsource More Claims to Independent Appraisers in Wake of Pandemic

Property Damage Appraisers (PDA), the independent appraisal company, believes the pandemic will have create longer term benefits for independent appraisers as insurance customers embrace the use of technology and insurers seek to lower overhead costs, reducing staff and increasing demand for independents.

In just a few months, COVID-19 has had a major impact on the world, with the vast majority of people spending most of their time at home. As a result, time spent driving has decreased, and fewer auto insurance claims have been filed, forcing insurance carriers to find ways to lower overhead costs. One way insurance carriers have