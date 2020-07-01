CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Property Damage Appraisers Forecasts Insurance Companies Will Outsource More Claims to Independent Appraisers in Wake of Pandemic

Property Damage Appraisers Forecasts Insurance Companies Will Outsource More Claims to Independent Appraisers in Wake of Pandemic

By Leave a Comment

Property Damage Appraisers (PDA), the independent appraisal company, believes the pandemic will have create longer term benefits for independent appraisers as insurance customers embrace the use of technology and insurers seek to lower overhead costs, reducing staff and increasing demand for independents.

PDA logoIn just a few months, COVID-19 has had a major impact on the world, with the vast majority of people spending most of their time at home. As a result, time spent driving has decreased, and fewer auto insurance claims have been filed, forcing insurance carriers to find ways to lower overhead costs. One way insurance carriers have

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey