Collision Repair Education Foundation Online Auction for Private Tour of Jay Leno’s Garage Now Open

Proceeds support collision repair school programs.

To innovate in how to raise additional funds for high school and college collision programs nationwide, the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) is collaborating with industry partners to create unique, one-of-a-kind experiences and items that will be available for auction not only to the industry but also auto enthusiasts around the country and globe.

The initial auction, facilitated by heavy duty vehicle lift leader, Stertil-Koni, is a private tour of Jay Leno’s Garage that is open for bidding now on BiddingForGood’s charity auction site, with the auction ending on Friday, July 10th at 10pm CDT.

The winning bidder, along with three of their friends, will have a private tour of Leno’s extraordinary collection of approximately 200 vehicles at his Big Dog Garage in Burbank, CA. The tour will include stories behind many of the autos on display and see where Jay Leno’s Garage is filmed. Funds raised through this once-in-a-lifetime experience for any automotive enthusiast will allow CREF to support high school and college collision programs this upcoming school year who have expressed concern about their already limited program budgets being reduced.

Carl Boyer, Stertil-Koni’s Shop Equipment Specialist noted, “We are thrilled to be working together with CREF to arrange the Jay Leno’s garage tour auction. Stertil-Koni strongly believes in CREF’s work to support high school and college collision programs around the country as the industry needs to come together in supporting its future workforce. We are excited to see the success of this auction and would encourage other industry members to get creative with their business partners to come up with their own auctions in support of CREF.”

CREF Director of Development Brandon Eckenrode noted, “I cannot thank Carl and Stertil-Koni enough for helping to make our initial auction item one to remember and connecting us with Jay Leno’s Garage. This and future auction opportunities allow CREF to expand its supporters beyond just industry partners and get the general public involved. We look forward to seeing the results of this auction and are excited about the other auctions that we will be announcing over the coming months.”