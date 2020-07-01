1Collision Adds Collision Repair Centers to Network in Minnesota and Iowa

1Collision announced the addition of 1Collision Waconia in Waconia, Minn. and 1Collision Grimes in Grimes, Iowa.

1Collision Waconia is the tenth collision center in Minnesota to affiliate with 1Collision and is owned and operated by Chad Bijou.

Bijou said, “I’m excited about the opening of our new store that will serve the collision repair needs of Waconia, MN, and the surrounding communities, and I look forward to working with 1Collision to grow our business.”

Mark Martin, owner of 1Collision Ankeny and Christy Jones, Owner of 1Collision R Jones, longtime affiliates of 1Collision, announced the opening of 1Collision Grimes. The opening