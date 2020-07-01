CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / 1Collision Adds Collision Repair Centers to Network in Minnesota and Iowa

1Collision Adds Collision Repair Centers to Network in Minnesota and Iowa

By Leave a Comment

1Collision announced the addition of 1Collision Waconia in Waconia, Minn. and 1Collision Grimes in Grimes, Iowa.

1collision network logo1Collision Waconia is the tenth collision center in Minnesota to affiliate with 1Collision and is owned and operated by Chad Bijou.

Bijou said, “I’m excited about the opening of our new store that will serve the collision repair needs of Waconia, MN, and the surrounding communities, and I look forward to working with 1Collision to grow our business.”

Mark Martin, owner of 1Collision Ankeny and Christy Jones, Owner of 1Collision R Jones, longtime affiliates of 1Collision, announced the opening of 1Collision Grimes. The opening

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey