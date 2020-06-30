Solera Announces End-To-End Artificial Intelligence Automotive Claims Platform

Solera Holdings, Inc. today announced its next generation of Qapter, the company’s automotive claims workflow solution driven by artificial intelligence (AI) that provides a globally available end-to-end solution for full digitalization of the modern claims workflow. Solera has made strategic investment into core machine-learning capabilities that will radically transform the claims workflow process.

The company’s AI has the capability to detect damaged parts, determine the type and severity of damage, define appropriate vehicle manufacturer repair operations and create an estimate based on these pre-defined repair operations. Automation tools improve the process of triage claims workflow, speed up reviews of damage