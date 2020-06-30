SCA Appraisal Launches Customized Client Care with New Division

To meet the evolving needs of its customers across a variety of industries, SCA Appraisal announced it has implemented a Customer Success division and has re-allocated and added resources to specifically support client across various markets.

Monica Diaz has been appointed Senior Director of Customer Success and will be accountable for end-to-end delivery to clients across three unique markets: insurance, third-party administrators and financial services/government.

“Our industry has experienced a lot of change over the 41 years we have been in business. However, perhaps the most profound change has been our clients’ requests for company-specific requirements that leverage their own