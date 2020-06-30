Overall Vehicle Travel Reached Pre-Pandemic Levels Week Ending June 26

The decline in traffic volume in the U.S. that began in March has been erased, though traffic remains below seasonally adjusted levels.

The latest INRIX U.S. National Traffic Volume Synopsis covering the week of June 20 – June 26 shows traffic volume in the U.S. returned to pre-pandemic levels overall.

The 7-day rolling passenger travel first reached 100% on Thursday, June 25. Compared to the February control week, personal travel was flat versus the 3% decline reported the previous week.

On a seasonally adjusted level, however, traffic was down approximately 16.5% given June traffic volume was that much higher than