Former LKQ CEO Rob Wagman Named Senior Advisor to Augment Stifel Investment Banking Team

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) announced the hiring of Rob Wagman, former President and CEO of LKQ Corp. (NYSE:LKQ), as a senior advisor. He will primarily work with Stifel’s growing investment banking team, which includes a diverse group of senior investment bankers covering all facets of the global automotive, mobility, capital goods, auto aftermarket, and auto technology sectors.

Wagman currently serves as a board member to a number of leading automotive aftermarket and industrial companies and brings to Stifel more than three decades of experience as a senior executive.

Prior to his retirement in 2017, Mr. Wagman grew LKQ into a