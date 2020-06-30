CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / CCC Reports on Parts eCommerce and Marketing Adoption

CCC Reports on Parts eCommerce and Marketing Adoption

By Leave a Comment

CCC Information Services Inc. (CCC) reported today significant growth in the adoption of its parts eCommerce and marketing capabilities, signaling a shift in how collision parts are promoted and purchased within the industry. The volume of electronic parts orders through its system by collision repairers has grown nearly 20x over four years. The company also reports that daily live parts quotes delivered by participating CCC Parts Network suppliers grew from 12 million to 20 million year over year.

CCC processes 24 million auto repair estimates and $13 billion in parts annually.

“With CCC, we can connect with suppliers and purchase

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey