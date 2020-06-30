I-CAR Announces Expanded Partnership with Audi for Collision Repair Network Training

The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR) today announced a partnership with Audi of America’s Collision Repair Network, where I-CAR will deliver expanded training to all new Network members as Audi seeks to augment the knowledge of technicians and shop management.

I-CAR Gold Class certification has been required for any member of Audi’s Collision Repair Network, prior to progressing to Audi-specific repair training, explained

Effective June 1, Audi expanded I-CAR training requirements to include approximately 93 online, virtual and live Professional Development Protocol (PDP) courses.

A complete list of expanded I-CAR Audi training courses/requirements is available on the I-CAR