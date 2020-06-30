CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / I-CAR Announces Expanded Partnership with Audi for Collision Repair Network Training

I-CAR Announces Expanded Partnership with Audi for Collision Repair Network Training

By Leave a Comment

The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR) today announced a partnership with Audi of America’s Collision Repair Network, where I-CAR will deliver expanded training to all new Network members as Audi seeks to augment the knowledge of technicians and shop management.

I-CARI-CAR Gold Class certification has been required for any member of Audi’s Collision Repair Network, prior to progressing to Audi-specific repair training, explained

Effective June 1, Audi expanded I-CAR training requirements to include approximately 93 online, virtual and live Professional Development Protocol (PDP) courses.

A complete list of expanded I-CAR Audi training courses/requirements is available on the I-CAR

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey