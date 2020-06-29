Vehicle Manufacturers Launch Non-Saleable Parts/Airbag Lookup Tool

Tool allows users to identify recalled and non-saleable airbags and airbag components.

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation today announced support for a new automaker-driven tool enabling anyone who handles aftermarket parts, businesses, and associations to help identify recalled Takata airbags and work with dealers, and others, to identify and safely dispose of parts that cannot be re-sold under Federal law. The website will be especially important as automakers continue working to prevent recalled and non-saleable airbags and components subject to the Takata recall from appearing in inventory at salvage yards or recycling facilities.

“Our members are committed to working to