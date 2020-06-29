CollisionWeek

SEMA Show Organizers Actively Developing Health and Safety Guidelines

According to organizers, thousands of exhibitors and attendees are registered and planning to attend the 2020 SEMA Show, taking place Nov. 3-6, in Las Vegas, Nev.

SEMA ShowThe news comes as Nevada is one of several states currently experiencing a growing coronavirus case count over the last few weeks, though death rates from the coronavirus have continued to decline.

According the SEMA organizers, with health and safety precautions in place, the upcoming event will feature four days of innovation, inspiration, and education, at a time when analysts anticipate the marketplace will begin its path to recovery.

 “We are steadfast in

