Interview: Jerry McNee, Ultimate Collision Repair and President of AASP-NJ

McNee details decision to cancel this year’s live Northeast Trade Show, August virtual events and planning for next year’s show.

On June 3, the Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced the decision to cancel their 2020 NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, N.J. that had been rescheduled to August.

In our video interview recorded in early June and embedded below, Jerry McNee from Ultimate Collision Repair in Edison, N.J. who serves as president of the AASP/NJ Board of Directors explained that the uncertainty surrounding restrictions in the state due to the